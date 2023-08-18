China donates 1 mln USD to UN agency to assist Palestinian refugee children

RAMALLAH, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday donated 1 million U.S. dollars to support the education program of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Zeng Jixin, head of the Office of the People's Republic of China to the State of Palestine, signed the donation agreement with Karim Amer, director of Partnerships at UNRWA, the office said in a statement.

The donation will benefit 5,300 refugee children in five UNRWA schools across the Gaza Strip, UNRWA said in a statement published on its website.

Zeng said that China fully recognizes and highly commends the work of UNRWA and has been providing assistance within its capacity to support UNRWA in fulfilling its mandates, adding that China is ready to work with the international community to make positive contributions to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issues as well as realizing lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East.

Amer thanked China for the contribution and hailed China as a "greatly valued partner and growing donor" for UNRWA.

"It is with thanks to the enduring support of donors like the government of China that UNRWA can provide critical services to Palestinian refugees across the Middle East despite its continuing challenges," said Amer.

Established in 1949, UNRWA is mandated to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. Nearly all of its funding comes from voluntary contributions.

