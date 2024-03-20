Xinhua president meets Serbian ambassador to China

Xinhua) 10:12, March 20, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with Serbian Ambassador to China Maja Stefanovic in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Serbian Ambassador to China Maja Stefanovic in Beijing on Tuesday.

Fu said that amid changes in the international landscape and under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Serbia relations have undergone vigorous development.

Xinhua attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Serbian media outlets and think tanks, Fu said. Xinhua will continue to be a good messenger for the China-Serbia friendship, devote itself to reporting Serbia to a global audience fairly, objectively and comprehensively, and tell the story of the iron-clad friendship between the two peoples, he added.

Noting that friendship and cooperation with China are of vital importance to Serbia, Stefanovic said that Xinhua has long been reporting Serbia to the world in a timely, fair and friendly manner, which Serbia deeply admires. The Serbian Embassy in China will fully support Xinhua in deepening friendly cooperation with Serbian media outlets and think tanks.

