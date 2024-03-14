A glimpse of BYD battery factory in Manaus, Brazil

Xinhua) 08:31, March 14, 2024

A worker assembles battery packs onto a vehicle at the BYD battery factory in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, Brazil, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

BYD Brazil was established in 2014. In addition to marketing zero-emission electric forklifts, trucks, vans, and passenger cars in the Brazilian market, the company has set up the electric bus chassis factory and solar panel factory located in Campinas, as well as the battery factory located in Manaus to meet local market demands.

The battery factory in Manaus focuses on assembling lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery packs, providing reliable new energy power for electric buses domestically in Brazil.

Workers operate on the production line at the BYD battery factory in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, Brazil, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Workers test battery capacity at the BYD battery factory in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, Brazil, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows the BYD battery factory in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Workers test the battery packs at the BYD battery factory in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, Brazil, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

