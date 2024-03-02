Chinese scientists propose new solutions for fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

Xinhua) 10:36, March 02, 2024

HANGZHOU, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A group of Chinese scientists has developed a design of electrolytes capable of promoting the charging rate and expanding the operating temperature of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature.

This new design can enable lithium-ion batteries to achieve reversibility when the cells are charged and discharged in a wide temperature range from minus 70 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. The lithium-ion batteries can also be charged and discharged within just 10 minutes at room temperature, according to the study.

According to Fan Xiulin, a professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Zhejiang University, the charging rate, operating temperature, and safety of lithium-ion batteries are complex issues for further developing electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles require high density, fast charging and a wide operating temperature range, the study noted.

With this new design of electrolytes, lithium-ion batteries are capable of reaching an 80 percent charge within 10 minutes, said Fan.

Fan's team devised solvent-screening strategies, screening out 23 solvents from tens of thousands of solvents to prepare electrolytes for studying lithium-ion batteries. Following four years of research, they pinpointed the optimal electrolyte formula.

According to him, this new achievement will further promote the development of green and low-carbon energy.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)