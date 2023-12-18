China's lithium-ion battery output up 17 pct in Sept-Oct

Xinhua) 09:49, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's lithium-ion battery sector continued to expand in September-October this year with total output up 17 percent year on year, official data showed.

The country saw 185 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of lithium-ion batteries roll off production lines in the two-month period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The output of lithium-ion batteries for power storage surpassed 38 GWh. The installed capacity of power batteries for new energy vehicles came in at about 76 GWh.

China's exports of lithium-ion batteries increased by 21 percent over a year earlier to 82.46 billion yuan (about 11.62 billion U.S. dollars) in the period.

In the first 10 months of this year, total lithium-ion battery output surpassed 765 GWh, up 31 percent year on year.

