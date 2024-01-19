China discovers significant source of lithium ores

Xinhua) 13:30, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has discovered nearly one million tonnes of lithium ores in Yajiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and this is now proven to be Asia's largest source of pegmatite-type monomeric lithium ores, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources on Wednesday.

Lithium is a soft and silver-white alkali metal with the atomic number 3. It is known for its unique properties, such as being the lightest metal, having the highest electrochemical potential, and being highly reactive with water.

As a "green energy metal of the 21st century," lithium is of great significance for efforts aimed at achieving carbon neutrality. It is also a critical element in the production of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries.

The ministry will continuously promote the availability and utilization of lithium mining lots, increase the supply of lithium ore, and spur the development of the lithium mining market, an official with the ministry said.

Lithium ores are typically found in countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Australia, China and the United States, which are all major producers of lithium.

