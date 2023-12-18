China's power, storage battery output up in November

Xinhua) 13:14, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's output of power batteries and storage batteries saw rapid expansion in November, according to data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

Last month, the output of the batteries stood at 87.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 40.7 percent year on year. In the first 11 months, the output rose 41.6 percent year on year to 698.7 GWh.

The sales of the batteries came in at 84.2 GWh last month, up 12.3 percent from October, according to the data.

In November, production and sales of new energy vehicles hit 1.07 million and 1.03 million units, respectively, up 39.2 percent and 30 percent year on year, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

