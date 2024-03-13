Boy draws SpongeBob SquarePants on foggy restaurant window

(People's Daily App) 15:23, March 13, 2024

A boy in Weifang, Shandong Province, drew the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants on a foggy window at a restaurant on Friday. May the smiling face of SpongeBob SquarePants cast away your bad mood.

