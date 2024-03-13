Home>>
Boy draws SpongeBob SquarePants on foggy restaurant window
(People's Daily App) 15:23, March 13, 2024
A boy in Weifang, Shandong Province, drew the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants on a foggy window at a restaurant on Friday. May the smiling face of SpongeBob SquarePants cast away your bad mood.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.