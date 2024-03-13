Biden secures enough delegates to become 2024 Democratic presidential nominee

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to become the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee after a projected victory in Georgia's primary, according to U.S. media projections on Tuesday.

With his win in Georgia's primary, the incumbent president has cleared the 1,968 delegate mark out of 3,934 total to lock up this year's Democratic nomination and represent the party on the ballot in November.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is projected to win the Republican primary in the southeastern state of Georgia on Tuesday, inching closer to the party's presidential nominee and setting up a rematch with Biden.

Biden and Trump have ratcheted up rhetoric against each other after the "Super Tuesday" primaries earlier this month, in which they both won by a landslide in their own party's face-offs. The lengthy, bitter battle for the White House - poised to deepen the U.S. political divides - enters a new phase.

