3 children, 2 adults die after school bus collides with semitruck in U.S.

Xinhua) 10:58, March 12, 2024

CHICAGO, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Three children and two adults died after a school bus collided with a semitruck on Monday on a highway in Rushville, about 91 km northwest of the U.S. Illinois state capital, Springfield.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. (1730 GMT) when the school bus heading east on U.S. Route 24 crossed the center line into the westbound lanes for an "unknown reason" and collided with the semitruck carrying sand, Illinois State Police said at a press briefing.

Both vehicles erupted into flames after the collision. All four people aboard the school bus, including the driver and three children -- one five years old and two three years old -- as well as the driver of the semitruck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, the school district canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

