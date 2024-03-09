U.S. records over 100 pediatric deaths from flu this season
A man takes photos for a child in the snow in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
LOS ANGELES, March 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in the United States so far this season, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 28 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths from flu so far this season.
Over 10,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week ending March 2, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.
