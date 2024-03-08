New York takes extraordinary measures to tackle subway crimes

NEW YORK, March 7 (Xinhua) -- New York State is taking multiple measures in a bid to cope with crimes in the subway system of New York City, including the deployment of hundreds of National Guard members.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the deployment of 750 National Guard members to supplement enhanced baggage checks at heavily trafficked areas by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Besides, New York State Police and the police department of Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) would send 250 enforcement members to beef up the efforts.

Hochul didn't say how long the extra personnel would be deployed in the subway system.

Hochul also announced a program bill which allows judges to ban people convicted of an assault within the system from using MTA service.

Moreover, regular meetings would be held between law enforcement, transit personnel and district attorneys to enhance coordination and MTA would accelerate the installation of new cameras inside customer areas of trains.

"Protecting New Yorkers and their right to travel freely on our subways and buses is a top priority. We hold those who commit crimes in our transit system accountable, and will continue to work with our law enforcement and government partners on this important issue," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

It was reported that New York City has introduced random back checks with nearly 100 bag screening teams as part of an overall plan.

The transit network of New York City witnessed 222 crimes in January 2024, up 46.1 percent year on year, though the number of crimes in the transit system fell to 148 in February from 175 in the same period of 2023, according to data issued by NYPD.

