U.S. rakes in huge profits from arms exports

People's Daily Online) 10:25, March 12, 2024

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments increased by 16 percent, reaching a record high of $238 billion in the fiscal year 2023, according to the U.S. State Department.

Arms sales arranged through the U.S. government for U.S. defense contractors rose from $51.9 billion in the fiscal year 2022 to $80.9 billion in the latest fiscal year, which represented a staggering 56 percent year-on-year growth, as shown by a report on U.S. arms exports in the fiscal year 2023 recently released by the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. has long been creating conflicts and provoking wars in hot spots around the world. While these wars constantly result in the tragic displacement of civilians and loss of innocent lives, the U.S. military-industrial complex has been raking in huge profits from the wars.

Peddling weapons to the world at the expense of other countries' peace and security for its own gain, the U.S. is the greatest saboteur to global security and international order today.

