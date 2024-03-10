Huawei holds ICT competition in Tunisia

Xinhua) 11:07, March 10, 2024

TUNIS, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The Huawei Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Competition 2023-2024 Northern Africa Regional Final concluded on Friday in Tunisia, with 30 teams from nine countries participating.

More than 100 university teachers and students from nine African countries, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Senegal, Libya, Egypt, Cameroon and Mali, formed 30 teams to compete with each other. The winning teams of this regional competition will participate in the global finals in China this year.

This event demonstrated Huawei's prowess and its contributions to the technological development of Tunisia, as well as the entire African region, Tunisian Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji said at the ceremony.

The value of collaboration, excellence and innovation reflected in this competition is crucial to the sustainability of the information and communications industry, said Mohamed Ben Amor, the secretary-general of the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO).

Huawei has been actively supporting Tunisia's digital transformation strategy, said Liang Feihu, the general director of Huawei Tunisia.

Liang further said Huawei has established strategic partnerships with more than 60 Tunisian universities and research institutions, and will train 10,000 talents familiar with 5G, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence in Tunisia in the following five years.

The competition was organized by Huawei Tunisia in partnership with the Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technologies and the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO) from March 4 to 8.

