Huawei's revenue up 2.4 percent in January-September
(Xinhua) 10:08, October 30, 2023
SHENZHEN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that its revenue increased 2.4 percent year on year to 456.6 billion yuan (about 63.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of this year.
The net profit margin was 16 percent during the period, the company said in a report on Friday.
"Overall performance was in line with expectations," said Hu Houkun, Huawei's rotating chairman.
In the first half of 2023, the company realized a total revenue of 310.9 billion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year, with a net profit margin of 15 percent.
