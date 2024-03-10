Discover the beauty of China by following Xi's Thought on Ecological Civilization

People's Daily Online) 09:28, March 10, 2024

The blue Sayram Lake, the green Chilechuan grassland, and the golden Gobi Desert are the vibrant backdrops of China's ecological civilization in the new era.

In our journey to build a Beautiful China, more colors will be woven into nature's palette, creating a beautiful picture of the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

