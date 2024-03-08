We Are China

Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session

Xinhua) 09:12, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held its second plenary meeting on Friday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting.

