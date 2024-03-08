Military urged to strengthen innovation

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on Thursday. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China's military should improve its strategic capabilities in emerging spheres, during a meeting with lawmakers from the nation's armed forces.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, told national legislators from the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force that strategic capabilities in emerging spheres — new frontiers originating from innovation and applications of science and technology — are closely related to the country's socioeconomic development, national security and military power, and are of great significance to modernization efforts and national rejuvenation.

The CPC Central Committee has called for the accelerated growth of new quality productive forces since the 20th CPC National Congress, and that provides valuable opportunities for the building of strategic capabilities in emerging spheres, Xi said, asking the armed forces to integrate the new quality productive forces and new-type combat power and strengthen their mutual development.

The president stressed that the military must prioritize key projects and fully implement related plans.

He called for the integrated planning of naval operations, maritime rights protection and the marine economy in order to boost the nation's sea power.

He also called for the improvement of the nation's space capabilities and the formation of a cyberspace defense system, which can help to safeguard the country's internet security.

Research of intelligent technologies will be given more attention, and such technologies will be further promoted, according to Xi.

He said members of the armed forces should be confident in their creative capacities. They should strive to bolster independent innovation and give momentum to new quality productive forces and new-type combat power, he added.

Xi said that emerging spheres will be crucial fields when the military deepens its comprehensive reform, calling for a supportive atmosphere and an optimized policy system.

He also noted that the defense technology sector should be further reformed to suit the needs of and developments in emerging spheres.

Before addressing the uniformed lawmakers, Xi listened to thoughts and suggestions shared by six military deputies who spoke about topics such as maritime awareness capabilities, artificial intelligence and the management and use of space-based assets.

There are 271 national legislators from the armed forces attending the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, which opened in Beijing on Tuesday.

