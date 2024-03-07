President Xi engages in lively discussion with deputies

President Xi Jinping takes part in a deliberation on Tuesday with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

For the national lawmakers from Jiangsu province, the panel discussion with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon was a moment they "have long waited for". It was a session permeating messages of confidence, encouragement and vigor.

The president, who represents the province as a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, engaged in lively deliberations with his fellow deputies over the nation's top issues: ensuring self-reliance in science and technology, pursuing high-quality development, better preserving cultural heritage, advancing the common prosperity drive and amplifying craftsmanship.

He highlighted the important role of Jiangsu, an economic powerhouse that accounted for about one tenth of the national GDP, as the nation forges ahead in the Chinese path to modernization.

He urged deputies from the province, located in China's more developed eastern region, to "assume major responsibilities'' and contribute to the nation's overall development with stronger confidence and enthusiasm.

Xin Changxing, the Party chief of the province, shared with the president how the vision put forward by Xi on the province's development has been translated into reality.

Last year, the province's GDP grew by 5.8 percent year-on-year, higher than the national average of 5.2 percent, with its R&D intensity - the ratio of R&D to GDP - reaching 3.2 percent, higher than the national average of 2.64 percent.

A standout moment came when Wu Huifang, the Party chief of Yonglian village in Zhangjiagang, shared with the president his personal stories and the development of his village.

Last year, the village's income from industries and the agricultural sector reached 161.6 billion yuan ($22.4 billion), with the average income of its residents reaching 73,000 yuan.

The president underlined the example of the village as a shining example for the nation's common prosperity, an essential requirement for the Chinese path to modernization.

"On the path of rural vitalization toward common prosperity, you're the forerunners, and (you) should forge this path ahead," he said.

Xi also responded positively to the account shared by Sun Jingnan, a welder from CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co.

"Master craftsmen are the cornerstone and pillars of the Chinese nation's edifice," he said. "As the transportation sector advances step by step, leading internationally, the artisans play a crucial role. It's not enough to have well-designed blueprints; ultimately, it depends on the skill of the welders."

He highlighted the need to develop China's vocational education, foster the spirit of craftsmanship, and ensure good working conditions and treatment for them.

The president also showed special interest as he listened to the contribution from Song Yan, the deputy head of the Nanjing Museum Administration.

He asked Song about the preservation of the ancient city walls of Nanjing, before sharing his personal attachment to museums.

"I have loved visiting museums since I was a child. When I was young, I visited almost all the museums in Beijing," the president said as he recollected memories of him riding a bicycle to school and how Beijing's ancient city wall had impressed him.

He called for better construction of the nation's museums and fully leveraging the educational function of museums to enhance people's sense of history through in-depth engagement with museums.

The word "people" was among the most-mentioned throughout the interaction, which lasted about 90 minutes.

Xi said he was more than delighted to see the people living happy lives during his two fact-finding trips to the province last year.

He called for stronger precautionary measures to be adopted in ensuring work safety and to protect people's life and property.

"We must continue to put the people at the center, and strive to improve the level of public well-being and consolidate the momentum of economic recovery."

