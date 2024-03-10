China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 09:20, March 10, 2024

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, started its closing meeting on Sunday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. Wang delivered a speech at the meeting on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

