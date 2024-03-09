Home>>
Group meeting of deputies from Taiwan delegation held at 2nd session of 14th NPC
(Xinhua) 13:54, March 09, 2024
A group meeting of deputies from the Taiwan delegation is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Journalists work at a group meeting of deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photos
