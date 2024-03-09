Two Sessions Explainer: How Chinese lawmakers and political advisers fulfill their democratic duties

11:14, March 09, 2024 By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Liu Ning, Zhou Bo ( People's Daily Online

During the Two Sessions, China's most important annual political gathering known as "lianghui," national legislators and political advisers from all walks of life gather in Beijing to review legislation and discuss state affairs.

This year, nearly 3,000 National People's Congress (NPC) deputies and more than 2,100 members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee are attending this major political event, bringing with them motions and proposals. This provides a global window into the country's development and helps in understanding its policy direction for the coming year.

Follow People's Daily Online to hear about the new suggestions and proposals brought forth by Chinese lawmakers and political advisers.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)