China upholds international fairness, justice
(Xinhua) 09:33, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China remains firm in opposing all hegemonic, high-handed, and bullying acts and upholding international fairness and justice, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
