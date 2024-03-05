China accomplishes major targets of 2023

Xinhua) 09:09, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has accomplished its major economic and social development targets and tasks of 2023, despite multiple difficulties and challenges from home and abroad, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China's gross domestic product expanded 5.2 percent last year, ranking China among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, according to the report.

The country created 12.44 million urban jobs in 2023, with the average surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 percent. The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent, and a basic equilibrium was maintained in the balance of payments, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)