China's State Council discusses draft government work report

Xinhua) 08:03, February 19, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over the third plenary meeting of the State Council in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Sunday convened a plenary meeting to discuss a draft government work report.

The document will be deliberated at the top legislature's annual session in March.

Premier Li Qiang, who presided over the State Council's plenary meeting, said it is necessary to actively respond to public concerns, fully listen to the views of all sides, and further revise the report.

When the current State Council began performing its duties, it made clear that it would fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee while remaining action-oriented and doing solid work, Li said.

In the past year, the State Council has stuck to its word and made solid progress in its work, and it will continue to do so while pursuing progress in its performance of its duties, he said.

As the Spring Festival has ended, all departments of the State Council should work to put in place the arrangements of the Central Economic Work Conference, and seek progress in the promotion of high-quality development, he said.

He highlighted the importance of confidence, hard work and pioneering spirit in solving practical problems for enterprises and the masses, as well as efforts to maintain the consistency of policies and pragmatic actions to boost society-wide confidence.

He also urged improved efficiency and concerted efforts to improve the country's overall administrative capacity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)