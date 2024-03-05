Highlights of Chinese government work report
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of the Chinese government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
-- 2024 GDP growth target: around 5 percent
-- Creating over 12 million jobs in urban areas
-- Ratio of deficit to GDP: 3 percent
-- Special-purpose bonds for local governments: 3.9 trillion yuan
-- Issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds
-- Launching AI Plus initiative
-- Enhancing disruptive and frontier technology research
-- Launching year-long program to stimulate consumption
-- Investment from central government budget: 700 billion yuan
-- Expanding domestic demand
-- Ensuring national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises
-- Working toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
-- Pursuing higher-standard opening up
-- Defusing risks in property, local debt, small and medium-sized financial institutions
-- Ensuring both development and security
-- Advancing energy revolution
-- Opposing "Taiwan independence" and external interference
-- Upholding international fairness and justice
