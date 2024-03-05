Chinese premier delivers government work report

Xinhua) 09:15, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang started delivering a government work report on behalf of the State Council at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday morning.

