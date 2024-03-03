Fighter jet completes flight training

China Military Online) 14:54, March 03, 2024

Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force soars into the air during a flight training exercise on February 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force signals a pilot to taxi on the runway after a flight training exercise on February 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force taxis on the flightline before takeoff for a flight training exercise on February 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

