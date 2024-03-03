Home>>
Fighter jet completes flight training
(China Military Online) 14:54, March 03, 2024
Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force soars into the air during a flight training exercise on February 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force signals a pilot to taxi on the runway after a flight training exercise on February 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force taxis on the flightline before takeoff for a flight training exercise on February 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.