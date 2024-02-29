U.S. author Marianne Williamson re-enters presidential race, expressing concerns about Biden

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. author Marianne Williamson said on Wednesday that she is unsuspending her presidential campaign, noting that President Joe Biden is "clearly a weak candidate" to defeat Donald Trump in 2024.

Williamson, who just announced her exit from the race three weeks ago, made the new announcement after over 101,000 Michigan voters cast their votes as "uncommitted" to protest Biden's handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

That accounts for more than 13 percent of the Michigan Democratic primary vote. To put this into perspective, Trump won the state by just 11,000 votes in 2016 over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"All of us have noticed America's political dynamics are moving in a disturbing direction. Donald Trump's power is on the incline, and President Biden's is on the decline," Williamson said.

"I suspended my campaign because we were losing the horse race. But there is something much bigger than the horse race that's at stake here," she said.

"We cannot sit idly by while the D.C. political class sleepwalks this country into disaster. Too many have followed the directives of the status quo for too long, but we are awakening now," she continued.

Biden and Trump are projected to win in Democratic and Republican primaries in key swing state Michigan, multiple U.S. news organizations reported Tuesday night.

On the Republican side, Trump's victory over former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley marks the fifth state the former president has swept in the primary.

Michigan is a key swing state in U.S. presidential election. Trump narrowly flipped Michigan, also a Rust Belt state, in the 2016 presidential election, defeating Hillary Clinton by just 0.2 percent. Four years later, Biden won by 2.8 percent, bringing it back to the Democratic column.

