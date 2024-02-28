Biden, Trump projected to win in presidential primaries in key swing state Michigan -- U.S. media reports

Xinhua) 11:12, February 28, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win in Democratic and Republican primaries in key swing state Michigan, multiple U.S. news organizations reported Tuesday night.

