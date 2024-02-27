U.S. interrogates Chinese students citing 'national security'
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
Recently, some Chinese students were arbitrarily interrogated and questioned for extended periods upon entry into the United States, with their electronic devices inspected. Some students even had their visas revoked and were deported.
This constitutes a blatant act of suppression and mistreatment by the U.S. against Chinese students who possess legal and valid documents and visas for studying in the U.S. It represents a clear case of selective, discriminatory, and politically motivated law enforcement.
The U.S. frequently suppresses and discriminates against individuals from China, including those studying in the U.S., across various sectors under the purported pretext of "national security." The Chinese side urges the U.S. to cease these wrongful actions and ensure the security and lawful rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars in the U.S.
