South Carolina voters dismayed by immigration, economy in Republican primary

14:31, February 26, 2024 By Xiong Maoling, Hu Yousong, Sun Ding ( Xinhua

GREENVILLE, the United States, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- At an early voting site in Greenville, South Carolina, a 33-year-old voter who identified himself as Mr. Waters told Xinhua that current U.S. policies generally do not favor the American people and many young people like him feel disappointed with those in power.

"We have a lot of chaos going on. You just need a small spark to light it up because it's a powder keg," said Waters, who called himself an independent voter leaning toward Republicans.

Multiple U.S. media organizations projected Saturday night that former U.S. President Donald Trump has defeated former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary. Still, Haley has vowed to stay in the race.

Talking with voters in various locations in South Carolina earlier this week, Xinhua reporters found that feelings of disappointment and anxiety are widespread, with immigration, economy and international conflicts being the topics of greatest concern.

Overall, nearly four in 10 South Carolina GOP primary voters called immigration their top voting issue, with about one-third picking the economy and fewer citing foreign policy or abortion, according to an exit poll by CNN.

Waters is among those who believe the country's most significant issue is the border crisis. On both sides of the political aisle, some are leveraging it for their campaign agendas, while others rely on it as a symbol of social justice advocacy, Waters said.

"I think we're being lied to as Americans about the truth, about the nature of what's going on the border," he said.

Different perspectives on the immigration issue also reflect the division among American voters. Some believe that the influx of large numbers of illegal immigrants is taking resources and job opportunities from lower-income Americans and poses security risks. Others argue that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and immigration fuels economic growth, suggesting that the country should continue to welcome immigrants more inclusively.

A recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found that most of those polled said they've noticed more immigrants in their state over the last few years and that they are a drag on the economy. Six out of 10 say incumbent President Joe Biden is at least somewhat responsible for more migrants crossing the border.

At a barbecue restaurant in Greenville, the economy is top of mind for owner James Hester. He told Xinhua that despite decent economic data, the current U.S. economic situation is "unstable."

"I think one wrong move, we could be in a very bad place again. For lack of a better term, we could be financially in COVID, we could be in a lockdown financially," said Hester.

The CNN poll also showed that only about one in six said the nation's economy is in good condition, and nearly nine in 10 said they are unhappy with how things are going.

When asked how he planned to vote in the Republican primary, Hester paused momentarily before saying, "I don't know." He described himself as an independent voter and said he did not vote in the 2016 showdown between Trump and Hillary. This year's election presents him with another difficult decision.

Hester said that Trump is a good businessperson, and if he could channel that energy into governing the country, he might be a good leader. However, Trump is highly controversial, saying "things that he shouldn't, he shakes hands with people he shouldn't" and is embroiled in legal battles.

Haley, who previously served as the governor of South Carolina, did well at that time, Hester said. However, he still doubts whether her abilities are suited for the presidency.

At a recent Haley campaign event in the small town of Camden, some voters voiced their dismay at the current situation and hoped that 52-year-old Haley could lead the country in the right direction.

Republican voter Becki O'Hara told Xinhua that the current economic situation and border situation are undesirable, and she blames Democrat policies.

O'Hara said Trump is too controversial and brought chaos to the country. She hopes Haley, whose policy positions partly align with Trump's, could bring about positive change.

In her speech titled "The Fight Goes On," Haley said Saturday night that she is not giving up when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Trump and Biden, accusing them of dividing the country.

Many Haley voters have expressed dismay at a Trump-Biden rematch.

Veteran Dan Holtel told Xinhua that he voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020. But in the final weeks of the 2020 election, Trump's refusal to acknowledge his loss was unacceptable. Meanwhile, the cognitive abilities of 81-year-old Biden worry him greatly.

Currently, Trump is facing four criminal cases, and the U.S. Supreme Court will also rule on the appeal of Trump's eligibility to run for president.

Chris Deboard, a resident of Simpsonville and a Trump supporter, told Xinhua that he believes Trump's criminal lawsuits are a coordinated effort by the Democratic Party to "destroy" him, with significant political motives.

At the same time, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden, while his son Hunter Biden faces charges related to taxes and firearms. As the election year unfolds, tensions between the two sides are escalating.

"If those two (Trump and Biden) get together, they're gonna just fight and fight and fight, and our country, the next four years, is going to be in worse discourse than it is now," Holtel said.

