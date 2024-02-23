U.S. private lunar lander lands on moon

Xinhua) 08:24, February 23, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander touched down on the moon Thursday, marking the first American spacecraft to land on the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

The uncrewed lander, named Odysseus, landed at the lunar South Pole at 6:23 p.m. Eastern Time, according to NASA.

Odysseus carries NASA science and other commercial payloads to the moon.

