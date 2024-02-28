U.S. politicians' national security paranoia intensifies

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Two U.S. congressional committees recently sent a letter to Swiss engineering giant ABB, citing "security threats and risks." They requested the company clarify its business dealings with Chinese state-owned enterprises amid its collaborations with U.S. government agencies. The letter specifically referenced ABB's software and technology in cranes manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) and installed at U.S. seaports.

National security paranoia among U.S. politicians appears to be intensifying, revealing an underlying intent to hinder China's development. From their perspective, products like cranes and electric vehicle batteries made in China are "risks" and "threats," despite the lack of concrete evidence.

While U.S. politicians often discuss the importance of fair competition and rules, their actions frequently contradict these principles, emphasizing an "America first" policy. The U.S. should stop abusing state power to restrict the development of foreign enterprises. Washington ought to maintain a trade environment that supports fair competition and offers a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business landscape for companies from all countries.

