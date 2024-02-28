Home>>
Out-of-control wildfire in Texas Panhandle shuts down nuclear facility, prompts evacuation orders
(Xinhua) 13:29, February 28, 2024
HOUSTON, the United States, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- An out-of-control wildfire in Texas Panhandle, fueled by high winds and dry air since Monday afternoon, on Tuesday prompted evacuation orders in small towns and shut down a nuclear facility, according to media reports.
