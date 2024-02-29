Chinese procuratorates intensify crackdown on IPR infringement
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorates handled, examined and prosecuted the cases of 28,000 individuals suspected of violating intellectual property rights (IPRs) between January and November in 2023, a 53.3 percent increase year on year, a senior prosecutor said Wednesday.
Liu Taizong, an official with the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), said the country's procuratorates had intensified the crackdown on IPR infringement, including violations in emerging businesses such as using livestreaming platforms to sell counterfeit products.
Procuratorates nationwide supervised the proceedings of 2,240 civil and administrative cases involving IPR infringement in the first 11 months of 2023, increasing by 170 percent from the same period of 2022.
They also lodged protests and suggested retrials in over 600 cases related to IPR infringement in the 11 months, 8.7 times the figure for the same period of 2022.
All people's procuratorates at the provincial level in China now have offices in charge of IPR-related cases, and the SPP has issued a guideline for procuratorates on handling such cases, Liu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Police investigate 40,000 IPR, substandard good-related crimes in 2023
- China ups protection of GI products
- China's coordinated IPR protection system sees continuous improvement
- China's Yangtze River Delta builds momentum for high-quality development with IPR
- China contributes its part to global IPR ecology in past five decades
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.