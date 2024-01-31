Home>>
China ups protection of GI products
(Xinhua) 16:28, January 31, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will put in place a set of new measures to regulate the use of geographical indications (GI) and protect GI products.
The measures, rolled out by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, will go into effect on Feb. 1.
The measures state that GI applies to products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.
China had approved a total of 2,508 GI products by the end of 2023, with the annual output value of GI products exceeding 800 billion yuan (about 112.6 billion U.S. dollars).
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's coordinated IPR protection system sees continuous improvement
- China's Yangtze River Delta builds momentum for high-quality development with IPR
- China contributes its part to global IPR ecology in past five decades
- Chinese FM meets with WIPO director general
- Chinese vice premier stresses improvement of IPR protection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.