China ups protection of GI products

Xinhua) 16:28, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will put in place a set of new measures to regulate the use of geographical indications (GI) and protect GI products.

The measures, rolled out by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, will go into effect on Feb. 1.

The measures state that GI applies to products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

China had approved a total of 2,508 GI products by the end of 2023, with the annual output value of GI products exceeding 800 billion yuan (about 112.6 billion U.S. dollars).

