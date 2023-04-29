Chinese FM meets with WIPO director general

Xinhua) 10:58, April 29, 2023

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang on Friday in Beijing.

Qin said that China is accelerating its transformation from a big country to a strong one with regard to intellectual property rights (IPR). China firmly supports the WIPO in playing a leading and coordinating role in global IPR governance, he added.

China stands ready to deepen high-level practical cooperation with the WIPO, promote the establishment of universally beneficial, inclusive, balanced and effective international IPR rules, safeguard the legitimate right of all countries to development, and make the fruits of scientific and technological innovation accessible, shared and used by more countries and peoples, Qin said.

Tang commended the historic achievements China has made in intellectual property. The WIPO is ready to work with China to promote the sustained and healthy development of global IPR governance, he said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)