China prosecutes over 15,000 suspects involved in IPR infringement crimes

Xinhua) 08:45, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial organs have prosecuted over 15,000 individuals in more than 7,300 cases related to intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement crimes from January 2022 to March 2023, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

Procuratorial organs across the country have made active efforts to reduce the cost of safeguarding rights and improved judicial efficiency in handling IPR cases, said the SPP.

