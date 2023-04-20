Chinese courts receive over 520,000 IPR cases in 2022

Xinhua) 17:07, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Courts across China received 526,165 cases related to intellectual property rights (IPR) in 2022, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Thursday.

A total of 543,379 IPR cases were concluded by the courts last year, the SPC said, adding that there are now 558 primary-level courts with jurisdiction over civil IPR cases in the country.

According to the SPC, people's courts are strengthening judicial protection of intellectual property involving key fields and emerging industries such as original innovation and germplasm resources.

They have stepped up efforts against illegal acts involving the seed industry, including the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard goods and misbranding.

Tao Kaiyuan, vice president of the SPC, said people's courts had been improving the IPR litigation system and modernizing the judicial system and capability for IPR cases.

