China to improve IPR management mechanism

Xinhua) 17:26, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will improve the management mechanism for intellectual property rights (IPR) to upgrade IPR creation, application, protection and management, according to a reform plan of the State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for review.

According to the plan, the China National Intellectual Property Administration, currently administered by the State Administration for Market Regulation, will be adjusted into an institution directly under the State Council.

The move is aimed at adapting to the demand of building a country of innovation, according to the plan.

