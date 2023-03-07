Home>>
China enhances legal protection on IPR: report
(Xinhua) 16:22, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up judicial protection on intellectual property rights (IPR) over the past five years to facilitate innovation-driven development, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
In 2022, China prosecuted 13,000 people over crimes concerning the rights of trademarks, patents, copyrights and commercial secrets, a 51.2-percent rise from 2018, said the report submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislature session for deliberation.
China's procuratorial agencies also handled 937 cases of litigation supervision on civil and administrative IPR lawsuits last year, which was 6.7 times that of 2018, the report said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.