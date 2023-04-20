China strengthens crackdown on criminal offenses involving IPR infringements

Xinhua) 13:14, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's public security authorities cracked 27,000 criminal cases involving intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and the production or selling of fake and defective goods in 2022, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Public Security has launched multiple special programs to crack down on violations of intellectual property rights and illegal activities related to counterfeit products since 2022, the ministry said.

The ministry also published a group of cases on Wednesday. In January, police in Zhejiang, Liaoning and Shandong collaboratively cracked a case involving making pirated copies of films released during the Spring Festival holiday, with 28 suspects arrested.

In August 2022, police in Beijing caught 21 people who were suspected of producing and selling unauthorized products related to the Universal Beijing Resort and seized 46,000 counterfeit products at the scene.

An official from the ministry said that China's police will continue such special programs this year and strengthen efforts in this regard to better protect the rights and interests of the public and enterprises.

