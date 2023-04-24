China key participant of international IP systems

Xinhua) 16:46, April 24, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China has been a major source of international patents, trademarks, and designs filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, made the remark at a press conference on Monday.

He said China has remained the top user of WIPO's Patent Cooperation Treaty system, pacing the world for four consecutive years. The country ranked second in applications of the international design system after joining the Hague Agreement. The Chinese applicants also filed the third largest number of trademark applications using WIPO's Madrid System.

"China has become an important user of WIPO's three IP registration systems," Shen said in reply to a question about the country's engagement with the international organization.

He also highlighted several achievements of collaborative work between China and WIPO, including the joint establishment of 101 technology and innovation support centers and the Chinese currency renminbi becoming the pricing and settlement currency of international expenses related to the Patent Cooperation Treaty.

China, which began cooperation with the WIPO in 1973, joined the WIPO in 1980. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the cooperation, the Chinese government and WIPO will jointly hold a series of activities this year in Beijing and Geneva.

"Within the WIPO framework, China will be fully engaged in global IP governance, contributing its wisdom and better serving the well-being of humanity," Shen said.

