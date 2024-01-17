China's coordinated IPR protection system sees continuous improvement

Xinhua) 09:51, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's coordinated system for protecting intellectual property rights (IPR) has improved continuously, an official of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

China has recently approved eight IPR protection centers and seven rapid IPR protection centers, and the country's total number of coordinated IPR protection institutions has reached 112, according to Guo Wen, head of the intellectual property protection department of the CNIPA.

The standard and rapid IPR protection centers in operation have handled 120,000 IPR protection cases and 239,000 applications for preliminary patent examination, Guo said.

In the future, the administration will reform the IPR protection system further to help promote the country's high-quality development, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)