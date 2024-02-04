Police investigate 40,000 IPR, substandard good-related crimes in 2023

Xinhua) 15:14, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- In 2023, Chinese police investigated 40,000 cases involving the violation of intellectual property rights (IPRs) or the manufacturing and selling of substandard goods, according to police authority.

Police authorities nationwide have taken tough actions against IPR violations related to scientific and technological innovation as well as trade secret violations, investigating over 150 technology-related cases last year, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement Saturday.

In order to maintain the order of the copyright market, more than 1,300 cases involving criminal violations of copyright of textbooks and reference books, films and software have been investigated, the statement said.

