Workers harvest cherry tomatoes in S China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:32, February 28, 2024

A worker prunes tomato plants at an intelligent greenhouse of the circular agriculture park inside the China-France Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Jiangling township, Nanchong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo/Yang Bo)

Workers were busy tending to cherry tomato plants and harvesting cherry tomatoes at an intelligent greenhouse of the circular agriculture park inside the China-France Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Jiangling township, Nanchong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Feb. 19, 2024.

Workers prune tomato plants in an intelligent greenhouse of the circular agriculture park inside the China-France Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Jiangling township, Nanchong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo/Yang Bo)

A worker harvests cherry tomatoes in an intelligent greenhouse of the circular agriculture park inside the China-France Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Jiangling township, Nanchong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo/Yang Bo)

The intelligent greenhouse is a pioneering semi-enclosed facility in southwest China that operates effectively in all weather conditions. It is equipped with advanced environmental control technology, enabling the intelligent and precise adjustments of indoor temperature, humidity, light intensity, and carbon dioxide concentration.

As a result, it allows for year-round and all-season production. The greenhouse accommodates over 40,000 cherry tomato plants, sourced from the Netherlands.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)