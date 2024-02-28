Yundang Lake's remarkable transformation: From polluted past to scenic treasure

(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 28, 2024

Yundang Lake, located in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few decades. Once a polluted lake, it has been revitalized through a comprehensive improvement project launched by the municipal government in 1988. The project tackled environmental issues and restored the lake's natural beauty, turning Yundang Lake into a clean and scenic attraction that is now enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

(Compiled by Liu Lifeng)

