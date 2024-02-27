Is this the World's Most Chill City?

People's Daily Online) 11:05, February 27, 2024

Sparkling lake, verdant shoreline, swimming fish in the shallow water, bustling tourists, flying egrets... China's Xiamen is a city of leisure and comfort. Stuart, a British vlogger who lives in China, found a treasured place to play and unwind - Yuandang Lake.

You would never have imagined that Yundang Lake, which is now rippling with blue waves, was once a disgusting stinky lake. What has happened here in the past 30 years? Follow Stu to find out!

