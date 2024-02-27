Western hostility towards China reflects frustrated superiority: Aussie media

Xinhua) 16:51, February 27, 2024

SYDNEY, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Western hostility towards China reflects the grudging recognition that the West may not be the pinnacle of achievement after all, according to an Australian media outlet The Conversation.

Over the past few years, some Western commentators have proclaimed the "decline of China" politically and economically. Rather than possibly learning from China's successes, westerners have chosen resentment borne of a sense of frustrated superiority, it reported on Sunday.

"An objective analysis of China's economy is required, but the constant drumbeat of negativity emerging from the West makes that difficult. Some of it is a concerted propaganda campaign, financed by the United States, to undermine America's biggest competitor," it said.

The trend reflects the Western world's racial and political anxieties and its profound insecurities about its own failures and decline, it said.

Noting that China is pursuing its own economic and social goals which may not accord with Western models, it said that mocking China's practices won't make for a more peaceful or cooperative world, nor will it compensate for Western failures.

